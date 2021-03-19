Health staff doing vaccine registration threatened

The Ministry of Health staff who are carrying out the vaccination registration are being threatened.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong who says the staff at various medical booths are being threatened by people with religious beliefs.

Dr Fong also stressed the COVID-19 vaccine is not evil or satanic.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to faith-based organizations at an information session in Suva, Dr Fong highlighted that people need to understand that vaccines are being used by humans for a long now time and it has been developed by technology.

He says the AstraZeneca vaccines do not pose any threat to the people.

“The vaccine cannot be satanic it cannot be evil, I mean if it was evil I would lose faith totally in humanity if it was an evil piece of mechanism that is being brought on, it has been brought about because vaccines have existed for so many years by the same reason we have to go back and say take off all the vaccines in the world, let everybody die of smallpox, let everybody die of measles.”

The PS requested religious bodies to understand the fight against coronavirus and assist in protecting the people of Fiji.