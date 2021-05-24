Health Ministry to introduce influenza vaccine: Fong

The Health Ministry is looking at administering influenza vaccines.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the vaccine program will only be targeting the high-risk groups.

Dr Fong says the influenza vaccines would not be administered widely like the COVID-19 vaccines.

Fiji’s influenza season began in January and would end around May or June.

The Permanent Secretary says in the last two years, there was a marked decrease in cases of influenza detected, a trend that was also seen in other countries.

Meanwhile, Dr Fong says the recent weather has resulted in conditions conducive to outbreaks of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever, which are climate-sensitive diseases endemic to Fiji.

The Health Ministry says it is aware of the recent weather reports predicting increasing rainfall over the next few days, and as such the medical advice provided should be followed as the ministry continues to mount its public health and clinical response.