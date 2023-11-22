Health Ministry launches National Action Plan on AMR

[Source: AMR Symposium/ Facebook]

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a current challenge in Fiji.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this issue while opening the AMR Symposium at Holiday Inn yesterday.

Lalabalavu says Fiji has become the first Pacific country to develop and launch a National Action Plan on AMR due to this concern.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

He adds that the second edition of the NAP on AMR is now in place, guiding our future endeavours in addressing AMR.

Lalabalavu expresses his hope that the symposium serves as a platform for cooperation and knowledge exchange among health service delivery, health technology, and private sectors.

He eagerly anticipates practical suggestions and cutting-edge approaches to combat antimicrobial resistance emerging from the event.

The symposium, jointly hosted by Medica Pasifika Pte Limited and BioMerieux Inc Company, is a collaborative effort to tackle the pressing issue of AMR in Fiji.