Health Ministry beefs up operations ahead of cyclone season

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are well within their means to reduce the risk of a community outbreak of leptospirosis and dengue fever as we approach the cyclone season.

Dr Waqainabete says they continue to learn from cases recorded in recent months prompting the health workers to beef up their community clean-up and awareness campaigns.

The Ministry earlier confirmed that as of July, over 3,000 dengue fever, and 1,000 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded.

“It never less down. I’ve been talking to the Ministry about the fact that it has been hard-on since in terms of the work that has to be done. They’ve been full-on leading up to the measles outbreak of last year leading up to the cyclone then we had COVID-19 all throughout then we had TC Harold out teams we had around.”

Five people have died from leptospirosis.

Dr Waqainabete adds they are promoting personal hygiene and cleanliness in communities and schools.

“So it’s important that whilst we are pushing out government support and appropriation that we have into the community that we also get the communities whether it’s the church, school, organization or employers interested in the pillars of health so that they can be able to work it together. Some are actually doing it.”

The government through the Health Ministry is urging Fijians to be responsible and know that work is underway to keep everyone safe and healthy.