Health care delivery in serious trouble: Dr McCaig

The health care delivery in this country is in serious trouble.

This is a statement made by Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Eddie McCaig while presenting during the National Economic Summit at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Dr McCaig says the way health officials treat patients have dramatically dropped over the last years.

“Because of socio-economic consideration. We do not have the resources to provide all the care that is promoted by providers and desired and demanded by the public and who increasingly with travel, television, education and relatives abroad have an unrealistic expectation of our system.”

Dr McCaig says it’s crucial to review the working conditions of the medical staff.

“Last year we lost 807 nurses which equates to 26.7 percent of 3056 nurses and I meet numerous young doctors on a regular basis. I meet them in town and they kept telling me, we’ve just sit the ISLE’s exam, we just passed the ISLE exam, and these are people who all want to leave, why they want to leave this beautiful country of ours. They want to leave because of salaries, politics, education of their kids, working conditions, relatives.”

Dr McCaig says the hospitals receive various donations and support from the public and private sector as the national budget is not enough to cater to the medical needs of all Fijians.

“In Fiji in 2019, we spent 3.82 percent of GDP which equates to $236 per person, there is just not enough money, and Fiji by the way in the list of ranking of money spent in GDP, we are listed at Number 151.”

Dr McCaig says the coalition government needs to ensure the infrastructure and relevant health equipment are provided to all hospitals.