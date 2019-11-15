Fiji's response effort to Coronavirus effective

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji’s response effort to the global spread of Coronavirus is proving effective as we don’t have any confirmed cases so far.

Bainimarama says the government has doubled its monitoring and prevention efforts in Fiji as the number of global cases continues to rise.

He says all passengers that have so far entered the country through all points of entry have been thoroughly screened by health experts.

“Fijian borders are closed to all foreign nationals who have been present in mainland China within two weeks of their intended travel to Fiji. Our borders will remain closed as we constantly assess the situation on the ground. Pre-screening measures remain in place to prevent any infected persons from transiting to Fiji.”

Bainimarama says they will continue with the stringent measures in place to ensure all Fijians a safe from the global spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.