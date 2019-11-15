Fiji’s borders closed to South Korea due to COVID-19

Travel restrictions related to COVID-19 have now been extended to all foreign nationals who have been anywhere in South Korea within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

Initially, the restriction was limited to two cities in South Korea.

The Immigration Department confirms this is part of the continued monitoring of the global spread of COVID-19.

From tomorrow, Fiji’s borders will be closed to all foreign nationals who have been present in mainland China, Italy, Iran or South Korea within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

All international air passengers are being screened with handheld temperature scanners prior to entering the country.

Preparations are underway to introduce thermal scanners at our international airports.

Earlier-announced measures to medically screen cruise ship passengers remain in place as well.

As of 6th March 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji and Fijians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential travel to Italy, Iran, mainland China or South Korea.

The Government says it will continue to work closely with all international carriers to ensure that any traveller who falls under the expanded travel restriction is not permitted to board flights to Fiji.

Earlier-announced precautionary measures to maintain a hygienic environment and screen ill passengers will continue to be taken in-flight to further minimize any risk.

Authorities stress they are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are prepared to pursue more stringent courses of action if deemed necessary.