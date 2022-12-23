Fijians encouraged to practice COVID-safe measures

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is encouraging members of the public to continue practicing or implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

A statement released by the ministry stated that they are focusing on implementing COVID safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19.

This includes escalating measures in hospitals, aged care homes, and facilities that are looking after people with disabilities.

The team states that they are escalating screening protocols and masking for staff, patients and visitors.

Furthermore, visitor restrictions will be in place.

While these safety measures may not be mandatory at this stage, the ministry is emphasizing that strengthening our ability to live with COVID means that we all need to remain vigilant, maintain community-wide adoption of COVID safe measures where appropriate, and maintain the impetus for immunization.

This is the only means to reduce the disease spread and protect those in the community who are less able to fend for themselves.