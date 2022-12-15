FCS commends family support for cancer patients

Fiji Cancer Society says families continue to show their support to cancer patients.

Communication Officer Grace Tuvakasiga says with the increasing number of patients, they have noticed that families, friends, and other organizations are coming on board to provide much-needed assistance.

She adds they are looking forward to more donors so that they continue to support these patients.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we also hope to work with the partners to improve the program delivery of our agreed services to the hard-to-reach communities.”

Tuvakasiga says they are also planning to roll out their second palliative care project in Navosa and Nadroga next year.