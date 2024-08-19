Early testing for expectant mothers is vital: Dr Devi

In a concerning development, six infants are now among the youngest to be diagnosed with HIV in Fiji, with the virus being transmitted through their mothers.

Fiji’s Head of Family Health, Dr. Rachel Devi, emphasizes the critical importance of early testing for expectant mothers.

Dr. Devi explains that timely detection and intervention can dramatically reduce the risk of transmitting HIV from mother to child, highlighting the need for proactive health measures.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re hoping that more people come in for more testing and know their HIV status. We know we’re going to see that reduction in the very near future. But it’s very important that we do justice to right now.”



[File Photo]

Dr Devi says the risk of mother-to-child transmission can be drastically reduced with proper medical interventions, including antiretroviral therapy.

According to the latest statistics, 137 new cases are in the 20 to 24-year age group, 128 are in the 25 to 29-year age group, and 50 new cases are in the 15 to 19-year age group.



[File Photo]

She reiterates that HIV is not a death sentence, and with appropriate treatment, people living with HIV can continue to engage freely in normal living activities.

The ministry is encouraging the public especially those exposed to high-risk activities to get tested and to know their HIV status.