Dengue supplies running low amid ongoing threats

Fiji’s health clinics face a shortage of dengue test kits as supplies run low across the country.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has confirmed that he is aware of this issue.

While current dengue cases are declining, Dr Lalabalavu warns the risk remains high and urges vigilance.

“As it is, the trend shows that dengue is slowing down, the new numbers are low, but we don’t have to put our guard down. Nevertheless, we will procure more dengue kits in the future.”

New dengue kits, according to Dr Lalabalavu are expected to arrive within two to three weeks as the Ministry works to replenish stocks.

The Ministry, he states is also closely monitoring a chikungunya outbreak in China but says there is no immediate threat to Fiji’s public health.

In partnership with WHO and regional health agencies, the Health Ministry is enhancing disease surveillance and stands ready to enforce travel restrictions if the situation worsens.

