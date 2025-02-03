Dengue outbreak in Western Division

200 dengue fever cases have been reported in the Western Division since the start of the year, prompting the Ministry of Health to declare an outbreak.

The majority of cases are in the 10-29 age group.

A Dengue Action Plan has been implemented, with ongoing monitoring by divisional heads and senior managers.

While more cases are expected during the rainy season (October to April) and after adverse weather, divisional health teams are already alerted to the increased numbers to encourage early recognition, treatment, and referral.

Trained divisional and sub-divisional outbreak response teams are prepared to investigate and respond.

The public is urged to learn about dengue fever, take precautions, and seek early medical attention if symptoms develop.

Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus, transmitted through mosquito bites.