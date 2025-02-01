CWM hospital redevelopment gains momentum

Colonial War Memorial Hospital

The redevelopment of CWM Hospital has gained significant momentum as there is confidence that some of the issues faced by the hospital will be resolved in the next one year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the redevelopment is critical as the facility has suffered from decades of under-investment and deferred maintenance.

Prasad says vital assistance from international donors will address long-standing challenges at CWM Hospital.

“There are 27 projects that will cost us about $63 million. The Australian Government has already announced $14 million, on top of the announcement that they made earlier to develop a master plan also for a new National Hospital, and as His Excellency said, a lot of work is being done.”

Prasad says the 27 high-priority projects will significantly improve patient care and address critical infrastructure issues.

“We are confident that in the next one year, some of the issues that the hospital has been facing as a result of these years of neglect and underinvestment will be resolved.”

Prasad has expressed gratitude to the Australian Government for their commitment towards enhancing health care.