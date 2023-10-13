Commissioner Chew stresses health awareness

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has issued a compelling call to officers, stressing the importance of addressing their health without delay.

This message was delivered during the launch of Pinktober Month at Police Headquarters.

Chew emphasized that, outwardly, physical appearances can be deceiving, and it is what lies within that truly matters.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He highlighted the significance of Pinktober as an opportunity to draw inspiration from courageous survivors and their families who generously share their experiences.

Through this sharing, Chew emphasized the need to make the most of the present and future.

In a sombre observation, Chew lamented that all police fatalities were attributed to Non-Communicable diseases, underlining the urgency of health prioritization.

He implored officers to recognize that their selfless service to others becomes futile if they are unwell.

The event also served as a platform for members of the Force to raise funds dedicated to the fight against cancer, contributing to the noble cause of cancer eradication.