Cataract surgery restores hope to families

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says the “Bright Journey” mission has not only restored patients’ vision but also brought renewed hope to their families.

He adds that hope has been restored to many of the patients who were once breadwinners and were unable to support their families due to their vision loss.

This comes as 34 Fijians regained clear vision after successful cataract surgery by the Guangdong medical team in partnership with the Pacific Eye Institute.

Article continues after advertisement



Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, with surgeons

Jian stresses the importance of such missions in the country.

“I can feel their happiness. I can feel their joy to see the world, to see their friends, to see their families. So I’m glad they come back to a normal life.”

Jian says the mission began before the COVID-19 pandemic, with Guangdong Province sending medical teams to the Pacific Islands including Fiji to offer free services.