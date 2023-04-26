Health

Burden of pediatric cardiac care high: Dr. Tappoo

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

April 26, 2023 12:44 pm

Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference at Civic Centre.

The burden of pediatric cardiac care in Fiji and the region is increasing.

This was revealed by Doctor Krupali Tappoo at the opening of the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference.

Dr. Tappoo, who is also a Co-Chair of the conference, says about 200 children in Fiji are born with congenital heart disease every year and 2500 children in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement


Doctor Krupali Tappoo.

Dr. Tapoo says the mortality rate is high, and therefore the need for surgery is key.

She says one of the goals of the conference is to discuss both regional and global congenital cardiac care for the underserved, especially in the developing world, and how to attract quality and efficiency in such a system.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, in opening the event, reaffirms the coalition government’s commitment to assisting the hospital.

“It is encouraging to see the commitment of everyone present here today to raise awareness about the alarming incident rate of pediatric mortality in Fiji and around the Pacific.”

Kamikamica says the conference will create a sustainable and defined pathway for treatment in Fiji and the Pacific.

The conference has attracted experts in the field from around the world.

The theme of the conference is Pediatric Cardiac Care in Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Access to quality healthcare a challenge for women: UNFPA

Burden of pediatric cardiac care high: Dr. Tappoo

Positivity being seen in lending demand

Fijian Kava hits e-commerce platform

Crown Princess Mary commends resilience of Nabavatu Village

FRCS begins first batch of recruitment

Two appointed by ATH

PRF explores upcycling of plastic waste

Organic farming systems agreement approved

Calls to increase tax on alcohol and cigarettes' to counter NCDs

Not all doom and gloom says Sugar Minister

Nokia says draft EU patent rules one-sided

Drua ready to give visitors the blues

SJSS more than just making numbers

Drua addresses non-payment claim

Facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte

Burnley seal Championship title

EU singles out 19 tech giants for online content rules

Biden makes 2024 presidential run official as Trump fight looms

Google parent announces stock buyback

Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show'

Sudan fighting resurges after nightfall despite ceasefire

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down's syndrome

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon

Inside Meta's scramble to catch up on AI

Lawyer claims ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied song

Judge in Donald Trump rape case warns against inciteful statements

'High bio-hazard risk' in Sudan after laboratory seized, WHO says

Prince William got ‘very large sum’ in phone hack settlement

Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop

Moala College sprinter hopes for the best

Second loss for Pearls

FRU’s legality basis of existence part of SRU’s rejected motion

Krishna's Bengaluru falls in final

LeBron James' 22-20 night leads Lakers over Grizzlies in OT

South African test batsman Hamza back after doping suspension

Employees face challenges despite legislation in place

Pathway being developed to empower resource owners

Pacific Islands children undergo surgery in Fiji

Two health centres to receive solar supply

Munster, Meaney fire as Storm outlast injury-hit Warriors

Explosions at Pakistani counter-terrorism ammunition store kill at least 13

Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated

Gau athletes sit for last exam paper in Suva

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

Stars to return for Drua

Submissions made regarding nurse migration

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

Cabinet approves new capital project guidelines

Cabinet approves four reviews

Climate Change fight calls for more collaboration

More financial literacy needed for farmers

Police to meet nightclub operators

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

Modi's BJP courts India's rising election power: Women

Digicel Fiji backs young athletes

Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Beche-de-mer export ban lifted

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

Number of pressing issues top Heads of Health meeting

Fiji to host PRF in June

Waqanivalu fired by WHO

Sara Ali Khan wraps Murder Mubarak

Biden's re-election campaign faces new challenges

Challenges drive Vunisea athletes

Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell

Waiver applied for by councils

Salman Khan thanks fans for showing love and support to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Municipal council consultations start

OFC launches “This Is How We Football” program

U.S. Supreme Court to decide if public officials can block critics on social media

Employees urged to speak up

Sports tourism needs better facilities: Gavoka

Books with LGBTQ themes the most likely targets of bans, report finds

Dane Princess expresses gratitude

Top New Caledonia futsal player dies during match

Agriculture Minister on Northern tour

Kolisi may miss World Cup

Culture of entrepreneurship and innovation is vital: Kamikamica

UNFPA Executive Director praises midwives

Dream Girl 2 to hit the big screen on August 25, 2023

Supporting female Nama harvesters a priority: Sadranu

Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73

India to surpass China as world's most populous country in April

Hundreds attend ANZAC Day dawn service

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

Celina Jaitly requests Elon Musk to provide special blue tick recognition to ‘global icons’

Czech Republic looks to supply Vietnam more aircraft, radars

Digicel creates history in Kadavu

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice

Biden's domestic policy adviser Susan Rice departs

RKS youngster Tavailagi impresses Vollmer

Netflix to convert Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s limited series Heeramandi into seasonal show

Koro High back after three years

Chapman leads chase as NZ draw Pakistan T20 series

Holder Jabeur withdraws from Madrid Open with calf injury

World military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion

Beach volleyball series starts this week

Pearls go down in first match

Wolves hold off Nuggets in OT, survive another day

Construction Implementation Unit to be disbanded

Crown princess accorded traditional welcome

Data entry needs to be improved: McCaig

SCC yet to comment on use of sticks to chase students home

Super-sized screens, rumble seats draw moviegoers back

Innovation and collaboration are keys to developments: Kamikamica

Seek tools and knowledge to boost your business: Cakaunivere

South Korea restores Japan to trade white list amid warming ties

Historic visit to strengthen Fiji Denmark cooperation

Policies need to be reviewed: Nalumisa

FNU launches new awareness program

Recent arrests and detentions concerning: Justice Pacific

Number of bodies exhumed from suspected Kenyan cult graves jumps to 47

Police committed to having incident-free Fiji Finals

Decrease in criminal activities in Northern Division

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup

Effective tourism marketing needed: FHTA

Voss granted bail

'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

Agriculture Ministry working on addressing challenges

Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut

FRU admits financial struggles, thanks Brisbane Fijians

Somumu welcomes decision by the Ministry

Fisher folk benefit from financial literacy training

Some foreign citizens hurt in Sudan

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

FRU files Police report against Tuiloa

Wife to front court for alleged murder

Nine injured in shooting at Texas high school prom party

$1.3m loss for FRU in 2022

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

23-gold on day one of Fiji Finals

Koroibete wins John Eales Medal

New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US

Jordan Pillay advances to nationals

Chua names U19 extended squad

Vanua Levu cannot be overlooked: Lockington

NZ commits to supporting Fiji’s socioeconomic development

Construction of solar power plants begins in Taveuni

Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Project to protect iTaukei intellectual property

ANZ renews naming rights sponsor for FETA awards

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. one for third week

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region: USGS

Try for Mawi in 50th match

Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues

Voss to front court today

Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King

Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

Cases of theft thrive in March

Increase in crime against children: Police

Dreaming sky high, Nigerian man

South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

Brazil takes fight against racism abroad

Zendaya, Sia and Labrinth; surprise Coachella performance

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada

‘The Diplomat’ can’t negotiate its tone

Nations rush high-risk Sudan evacuation

Fijiana Drua remain optimistic

Calls for extreme measures on sugary products

Janine and Greg almost happened in the ‘Abbott Elementary’

Loss of labour provides an opportunity: Halabe

Lautoka comes from behind to defeat Suva

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Good start needed: Bole

It’s back to the drawing board: Vosarogo

Improvements needed in human trafficking investigation

West Ham out of relegation zone

Voss taken to CID HQ

Leao double boosts Milan's top-four hopes

Deferred maintenance an issue for USP: VC

WAF launches in-house training

Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory

Agriculture Ministry explores employment opportunities

Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Turbo injured as Sea Eagles escape with late win

Fijiana will play Waratahs in semis

Private sector can help ease cost of living: Prasad

Security officer dies in an alleged murder

Dolphins overcome Titans with stunning second half

New Certificate level program to support the Dairy Industry

"Tank" sends “King” to the canvas

Labasa returns to North with a win

Hilton Resort launches Glass Crushing for Bricks

Final preparations for Junior Bula Boys

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Russia warns grain deal in peril

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

U.S. Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill

HSBC shareholders should vote against Asia spinoff plan

US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan

Voss in custody

“Tank” to face “King” in 12 round bout

Underpaid road workers: FTUC

Labasa set to face Navua