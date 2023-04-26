Burden of pediatric cardiac care high: Dr. Tappoo

Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference at Civic Centre.

The burden of pediatric cardiac care in Fiji and the region is increasing.

This was revealed by Doctor Krupali Tappoo at the opening of the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference.

Dr. Tappoo, who is also a Co-Chair of the conference, says about 200 children in Fiji are born with congenital heart disease every year and 2500 children in the Pacific.

Dr. Tapoo says the mortality rate is high, and therefore the need for surgery is key.

She says one of the goals of the conference is to discuss both regional and global congenital cardiac care for the underserved, especially in the developing world, and how to attract quality and efficiency in such a system.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, in opening the event, reaffirms the coalition government’s commitment to assisting the hospital.

“It is encouraging to see the commitment of everyone present here today to raise awareness about the alarming incident rate of pediatric mortality in Fiji and around the Pacific.”

Kamikamica says the conference will create a sustainable and defined pathway for treatment in Fiji and the Pacific.

The conference has attracted experts in the field from around the world.

The theme of the conference is Pediatric Cardiac Care in Fiji and the Pacific Islands.