Brain drain in health sector hard to counter: WHO

WHO Representative to the South Pacific, Dr. Mark Jacobs, believes the movement of health professionals to another country is something that will be hard to stop.

Dr. Jacobs says this is an issue faced by many countries where health workers look for opportunities overseas.

He says there are also a whole range of things that need to be looked at in order to overcome these challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“One is whether we’re producing enough health workers in different categories and whether they have the right set of skills that we need. Also looking at what is encouraging health workers to move and what might encourage them to stay. So, what we call push and pull factors.”

Dr. Jacobs stresses that individual health professionals also have the right to move to further their careers and have fresh challenges.

He says counties will need to make sure they have the systems in place to keep having enough health workers in their systems.