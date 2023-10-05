Ba hospital mortuary expanded

The Ba Hospital Mortuary has now reopened, and the new unit is three times the size of the previous mortuary.

Aspen Medical CEO Gavin Whiteside says will be another state-of-the-art facility with plans to further expand the area by designating a space for loved ones to say their final goodbyes.

Whiteside says an unexpected delay was encountered in getting the mortuary started on time, however, they are happy to have the mortuary operational again.