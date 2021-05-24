Home

Health

Assistance to boost Health Ministry’s efforts

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Health received one million dollars worth of medical supplies from EqualMed today.

The supplies include latex gloves, beddings, blood pressure unit, CPR masks, gowns, a hyperinflation system, and an infant oxygen hood.

United States-based EqualMedic’s Chief Executive and Founder, Nivita Sharma says this assistance will also benefit the rural health facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“As all other people, Fiji deserves quality health care. We try to focus our efforts not only to big hospitals but also to bring medical supplies to rural and interior health centers and nursing stations.”

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete acknowledged the continuous support towards Fiji.

“EqualMed has also supported Diabetes Fiji and our partnership with Diabetes Fiji and Ministry of Health, Mr. Shelvin Sharma and the team, we would like to thank you again to consistently supporting the Ministry of Health in Fiji.”

In the past three years, EqualMed has provided around $3.2 million worth of medical supplies.

