38 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says these cases were recorded as of December 22nd.

According to Dr. Fong, the Central and Western Divisions each recorded 18 cases, with the Eastern Division recording two cases.

He adds seven cases have been classified as reinfections, with four in the Central Division and three in the Western Division.

According to the Permanent Secretary, there are no hospital admissions for COVID-19, but 12 admissions have tested positive for COVID but are being treated for other diseases.

Dr. Fong goes on to say that the Ministry is prepared to review some public health border measures in the aftermath of China’s decision to open for inward and outward travel.

Given the severity of the outbreak in China and the possibility of variant formation, he says the Ministry will not rule out future travel restrictions.