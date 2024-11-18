Health systems under threat from climate crisis

The vulnerability of the Pacific to climate change has sparked calls for stronger health systems that can withstand extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala has emphasized the need for investments in climate-resilient health systems to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable communities.

He warns that the climate crisis threatens to undermine the delivery of essential health services and jeopardize lives in remote and isolated areas.

Dr. Piukala highlighted the stark reality faced by healthcare workers in the Pacific, who must navigate mountains and rivers to provide care in remote regions.

“I think we need to invest in climate resilient health systems because at the end of the day, this climate crisis will definitely jeopardize our ability to deliver health care services to the people, especially the vulnerable people.”

Dr. Piukala stressed the importance of equipping health staff with the necessary tools to deliver quality services, regardless of location.

Health, he argues must take center stage in global climate negotiations as the foundation for stronger arguments supporting climate action.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu points to political will, adequate financing and technical support as critical factors for successfully implementing the Fiji Health Adaptation Plan.

“For the plan to work, it needs a good political will and a government that sees that it is very important that the Health Adaptation Plan for Fiji is passed and endorsed and being delivered here at COP is something that takes political will and as I’ve mentioned, to move this forward needs a good political will.”

Dr. Lalabalavu acknowledged the need for commitment from governments, development partners and international organizations to secure the resources required for the plan’s execution.

The current challenges, including a shortage of healthcare workers and the need for grassroots engagement are significant hurdles that must be addressed for the plan to succeed.

The Health Adaptation Plan was presented at COP as an example of the Pacific’s proactive approach to safeguarding communities from the dual threats of climate change and health crises.

Dr. Lalabalavu said that without the support and involvement of healthcare staff, partners, and local communities, the plan’s success would remain out of reach.

As climate change impacts intensifies, Pacific countries like Fiji are on the front lines where resilience in healthcare systems is not just a goal but an urgent necessity.