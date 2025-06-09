Health Ministry urges public to use formal channels for complaints

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa.[Photo: FILE]

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa has urged members of the public to use established legal and professional channels when lodging complaints against licensed medical or dental practitioners, cautioning against raising such matters on social media.

Ravunawa said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services had reached out to a family to formally advise them on the legitimate process for submitting complaints under the Fiji Medical and Dental Practitioner Act 2010.

He said concerns about the conduct of registered practitioners should be addressed through the proper mechanisms provided by law to ensure complaints are handled fairly, thoroughly, and with respect for all parties involved.

Ravunawa stressed that the ministry would not respond to allegations made on social media, particularly those involving patients, due to the need to protect patient confidentiality and uphold legal and ethical standards.

“Health matters often involve sensitive personal information and are governed by strict laws and ethical obligations. Responding publicly on social media risks breaching confidentiality and may interfere with ongoing or potential investigations.”

He warned that resorting to social media to air allegations does not assist families or resolve concerns, and can lead to misinformation, unnecessary distress, and harm without delivering accountability or justice.

Ravunawa encouraged families and members of the public to formally register complaints through the appropriate channels by calling 157, available 24 hours a day, or by emailing [email protected].

Ravunawa said the ministry remained ready to guide and support any family or individual to access the correct and lawful process for addressing their concerns.

