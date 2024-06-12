Health ministry receives medical equipment

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Indonesian government has donated medical equipment valued at $428,000 to the Health Ministry.

This is part of ongoing efforts to support COVID-19 recovery.

The consignment includes electric hospital beds, electric wheelchairs, examination tables, medicine trolleys and emergency trolleys.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday, with Indonesia’s Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora presenting the equipment to Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

Ambassador Simamora emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s priority development areas particularly the health sector.

He also notes that this initiative aligns with the global pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG3 which aims to ensure good health and well-being.

In response, Dr Lalabalavu expressed gratitude for the donation, noting its significant impact on healthcare delivery.

He states that the equipment will enhance the capacity of healthcare facilities particularly those in the Northern Division and contribute to the Ministry’s vision of achieving a healthy population.

The Indonesian Embassy has also scheduled several events throughout the year to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two countries.