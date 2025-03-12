Health Centre to open soon

The construction of the much-anticipated Vuo Health Center in Labasa town is expected to be completed by June.

The project, which is a partnership between the government and private sector, aims to address the healthcare needs of the Vuo Communities.

Managing Director Jiten Chand states that the primary focus of the construction team has been on the foundation work over the past month.

However, adverse weather conditions have hindered the pace of progress.

In addition, the arrival of prefabricated building materials from India, which is essential for the health center’s construction is expected to be delayed by up to two months.

This delay has raised concerns among residents who are eagerly awaiting the completion of the health center.

Officially launched by the Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu last year, the project is a vital component of efforts to enhance healthcare access in the division.

The alliance between the public and private sectors is seen as a step toward improving healthcare infrastructure especially in remote communities like Vuo.

