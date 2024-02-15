Hari Punja Group focuses on development projects

Hari Punja Group is now focusing on development projects that are in plans for this year alone.

Group chair Hari Punja says a total of six other projects are expected to be completed this year, including the Nasese prime residential land development.

The first stage of the project, which consists of 43 blocks, is to be completed by the end of next month.

Article continues after advertisement

Punja says another 10 commercial blocks in Korolevu, Nadroga, which will be constructed by the end of this year, will include a service station, fast-food outlet, supermarket, handicraft shop, café, and gift shops.

“We have confidence in the future of the country, and we are making a huge investment. This is probably the biggest investment in the country, and we are looking forward to completing all the projects.”

Punja adds that the Wailoaloa commercial land development, which is located next to the proposed Rydges Resort Wailoaloa Beach, has been completed and is currently being marketed.

Another major project, the Wailoaloa gated residential development, is now ready and being marketed.

It is also located opposite the proposed Rydges Resort Wailoaloa Beach.

Meanwhile, the $15 million modern Blue Gas terminal in Lami has been completed and is operational, while the construction of the Labasa Blue Gas terminal is expected to commence later in the year.