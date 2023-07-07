Halofaki’s term comes to an end

Sitiveni Halofaki

Sitiveni Halofaki’s term as Fiji Television Limited General Manager has come to an end.

The local TV network’s board released a statement, stating that Halofaki’s term concluded on 30th June 2023.

The board states that current Finance Manager and Company Secretary, Poonam Nandani is now Acting GM.

According to the board, Nandani has acted in various instances as General Manager and has actively contributed to strengthening the company’s governance over the last two years.

The board acknowledged Halofaki for his years and says it is looking to fill the role of company chief executive within the next six months.