Habitual PSV drivers face suspension

In the past ten months, more than 470 public service vehicle drivers with a history of repeated offences have received warnings from the Land Transport Authority.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau revealed this while responding to a written question by Opposition Member of Parliament Naisa Tuinaceva.

Out of the identified habitual offenders, Minister Ro Filipe revealed that 11 PSV drivers have been issued final warnings.

He says the Land Transport Authority took decisive action by suspending the licenses of seven drivers and cancelling the licenses of five others during the specified period.

Minister Ro Filipe further highlighted that the Land Transport Authority has been actively addressing the issue of PSV-related offences, having issued a staggering 36,563 traffic infringement notices in the past ten months.