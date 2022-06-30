Gvt demonstrates ability to serve people during difficult times - PM

[File Photo]

The FijiFirst government has proved that they can serve Fijians during challenging times.

Speaking during the Itaukei Affair’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this was clearly portrayed during the COVID-19 response by the government.

Bainimarama says the government continues to work to help Fijians bounce back after the pandemic by providing financial assistance and support.

He adds with the current hike in food prices, the government has mapped out ways to help cushion its effects.

“The Russia-Ukraine war poses a risk, to the rise in food prices or even a pandemic. We know what to do and we will serve you well. We should take care of the developments that have been done. We will continue to uplift peoples’ lives, and even lift our economy.”

Bainimarama says the government will never be drawn back by people who continue to spread lies regarding the government and its work.

The FijiFirst government remains committed to ensuring that Fijians remain their priority and that no one is left behind.