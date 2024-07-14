Growing drug use and trafficking fuel fear

The rising prevalence of illicit drug use and trafficking is instilling fear within society.

Drug-Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu highlighted this as she emphasized hotspots are now common knowledge, heightening public concern for safety.

Volatabu notes that identifying these high-risk areas used to be difficult in previous years, but this is no longer the case. She also highlights hotspot areas that continue to be of concern.

“But now there are so many. All you’ve got to do is look at the Suva-Nausori Corridor. There are huge areas all the way through. And then you go to Nausori alone, then you go to Lami, from Suva to Lami, yes, to the Naboro Corridor, and the Pacific Harbor Corridor. There are so many red zones all the way through.”

Volatabu also states that Fijians are now fearing for their safety and well-being amidst increasing drug problems.

“Everybody knows where the hotspots or red zones are, you can’t even put your finger on them. You can say, oh yeah, this community. If we said five years ago, what community were we talking about ten years ago? You know, this area, it’s not safe to walk here.”

Drug-Free World Fiji is also calling on relevant authorities to curb drug issues in the country and ensure the security and well-being of Fijians.