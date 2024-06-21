Groundwater resource has benefited more than 2000 households

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Since the inception of the Groundwater Resources Assessment and Development Unit in 1967, 1000 boreholes have been drilled around Fiji benefiting over 2000 households.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya while launching the National Groundwater Resources Development and Management Policy 2023 yesterday.

Tabuya says that these types of initiatives greatly benefit communities that face challenges in water supply.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since 2015, Government undertook the initiative to reticulate groundwater from source to households, and so far, assisted more than 1500 households. These households were able to have access to drinking water at their very own doorsteps. Ultimately, over 9000 people have benefitted from this initiative.”

Tabuya adds this Policy will ensure good quality and long-term availability of groundwater for Fijian.

The Women’s Minister states this launch should strengthen community endeavours as clean water and sanitation is vital to everyone irrespective of their situation.