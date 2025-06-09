Grave smuggling exposed

The Fiji Corrections Service has found grave plots used as drop-off points for banned items.

Cloth, tapa, and shelters were placed to mark these spots.

According to the statement released by FCS this afternoon, Inmates collect them during labor programs.

FCS has started cleaning all cemeteries under its care.

Only approved items from the official grave plan are allowed.

Unauthorized materials will be removed.

FCS has asked for public support to keep cemeteries safe and respectful.

