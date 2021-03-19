Government workers payday moved up

All government workers will be paid a day in advance to allow them time to prepare for the Easter long weekend.
In a statement, the Fijian government says in light of the busy Easter weekend and Friday being a public holiday, all government salaries have been processed early.
It says this will ensure all civil servants have ample time to make shopping arrangements and to better plan their long weekend with loved ones.
