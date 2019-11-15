Government will continue to create jobs: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured the government will create jobs by enhancing services.

Bainimarama says they are in a position to create jobs by building new police stations, health centres, courthouses, other essential services as well as other government offices.

He says this has always been the plan but has become vital at a time when many Fijians are losing their jobs.

“It was always necessary, but especially now, when it means jobs for Fijians at a time when we desperately need those jobs. There are many hard-working Fijians who have skills our country needs to give us the infrastructure we need. Government is uniquely able to honour those hard-working Fijians by giving them the opportunity to work and earn their living.”

Bainimarama adds no Fijian should have to lose their dignity because of the consequences of COVID-19.

“We show them respect by asking them to devote their skills to projects that serve the public good well into the future. We pay them wages that they use to buy the things they need for daily living, which gives income to others. And when we emerge from the current emergency, we will not have lost a year to indecision and hand-wringing.”

The Prime Minister highlights that taxpayer-funded projects also help create jobs.