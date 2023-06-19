Government urged to tackle cost of living in national budget

A lecturer at the University of the South Pacific has emphasized the critical need for Coalition Government to address the pressing cost of living crisis in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Economics lecturer Dr Janesh Sami has pointed out that discussions have long focused on imported inflation, but it is imperative to shift the focus towards systematically analyzing the cost of living within Fiji, as it disproportionately affects the impoverished and vulnerable populations.

He says the gravity of the situation demands the government’s immediate attention, as the majority of Fiji’s population expects concrete steps to be taken to alleviate the cost of living burden.

“The government can have an independent analysis of the cost of living situation of this country so we are able to better understand what form of intervention is possible. You know what is happening to shipping cost, what is happening to overpricing and so there are certain issues that the government can address better if we are able to understand what’s actually driving the cost of living.”

Sami acknowledges that tackling this issue will present a challenge, but stresses the importance of rising to the occasion.

Echoing these sentiments, Lisa Apted, the Managing Partner at KPMG and Deputy Chair of the Fiscal Review Committee, highlights the committee’s recommendation for a balanced approach.

Apted states that the committee suggests that any increase in Value Added Tax should be accompanied by compensating adjustments to social support services.

She says this will help ensure that the most vulnerable members of society receive the necessary assistance, thereby maintaining a delicate equilibrium.

“We’ve always said is that the committee we make the recommendations, it is really for the government of the day to decide how they balance for those in our vulnerable communities.”

The National Budget is set to be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad on June 30th.

As the nation eagerly awaits its release, all eyes are on the government to see how it will address the pressing issue of the cost of living and its impact on the lives of ordinary Fijians.