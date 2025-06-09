Government to review electricity act as Fiji accelerates renewable energy transition

The Ministry of Public Works has completed an energy sector study to identify regulatory gaps and support a just transition to renewable energy.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the study found that the Electricity Act lacks definitions for key terms such as renewable energy and indigenous sources, causing uncertainty.

Furthermore, the Act does not reference Fiji’s national renewable energy targets or international commitments.

He says they will address these gaps and accelerate the renewable energy transition by establishing an Energy Investment Advisory Committee and reviewing the Electricity Act.

Ro Filipe says a legal review will determine whether the Act should be amended or completely overhauled, ensuring that EFL continues to provide reliable and affordable electricity.

“Therefore, a balanced approach will be necessary to support renewable energy investment while recognizing EFL’s commercial responsibilities. The study has provided a clear and evidence-based understanding of the challenges that have slowed Fiji’s renewable energy transition.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu questioned how many of the measures mentioned are reflected in Fiji’s latest NDC, citing frustration among non-party stakeholders.

“Because I’m aware of major projects, and the investors are just going around in circles. There’s one now in Vuda— they are just going between EFL and what is now referred to as FCCC. How can we speed things up?”

Ro Filipe says the Energy Investment Advisory Committee will be set up immediately and will meet early next month to discuss the base rate.

He adds that these changes will help Fiji meet its renewable energy and de-carbonization goals while keeping electricity reliable and affordable.

