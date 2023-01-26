Government to query wasteful spending: Narube

[File Photo]

Identifying the government’s wasteful spending is an easy exercise to do and this is an area that the government needs to look into urgently.

This, according to Unity Fiji Party Leader and former governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Savenaca Narube.

Narube says releasing those wasteful spending will allow the government to look into other ministries that require funding assistance.

“You don’t have to go through other information to see where that money is with so I think it could be another priority for the government.”

Narube states health services in Fiji are of great concern and this is a sector that the government can invest in.

He has also highlighted the need for government to continue consulting relevant stakeholders.