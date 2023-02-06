Government to empower youths

Minister for External Trade and Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica says they have a dedicated team called “MSME Fiji” in charge of developing Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The Coalition Government wants to build youths for the future where they can achieve their potential through long-term, sustainable, and high-impact projects centered on communities that need it most.

Minister for External Trade and Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica says they have a dedicated team called “MSME Fiji” in charge of developing Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

“When we give young entrepreneurs the right support they need we are securing our future and building are the stronger foundation for young people to collectively shape their communities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says they have facilitated over 300 business training on financial literacy to over 7,500 individuals and have done a tremendous job of hosting business advisory services coupled with monitoring and evaluation of businesses.

In all the MSMEs stakeholder meetings, the minister says he has been hearing about the potential the creative arts industry possesses.

He states the ministry must find solutions to showcase the talents.