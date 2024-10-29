WAF assures exporters of access to quality testing services

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the business community in meeting international market requirements.

WAF Chief Executive, Dr. Amit Chanan, emphasized that the authority’s laboratory services are available to businesses requiring water quality testing for export purposes.

Dr. Chanan made these comments following inquiries from businesses seeking clarification on accessing the testing services.

An employee of FMF Foods Limited recently requested an analysis report from WAF to ensure their products comply with market regulations.

Dr. Chanan reassured businesses of WAF’s dedication to water safety, confirming that the authority provides test results as needed.

The National Water Quality Laboratory ensures that drinking water quality adheres to World Health Organization guidelines and Fiji’s National Drinking Water Quality Standards.

The laboratory collects samples, conducts detailed analyses, interprets the findings, and provides reports to management and production teams, recommending corrective actions when necessary to maintain compliance.