Organizers work to ensure smooth Sukuna Bowl

Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Committee Chair Jeremaia Waqanisau expects a full house for the week-long Sukuna Bowl competition starting next week.

He says the organizers are working hard to ensure smooth operations throughout the event, focusing on details like security and stadium facilities.

He adds that this year’s Sukuna Bowl aims to honor the long-standing rivalry between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, celebrating unity and sportsmanship.

“The joint organizing committee has confirmed the major parts of the Sukuna Bowl, and we are now just finalizing the finer details, and we need to finalize those details so there’s going to be a smooth execution at the Sukuna Bowl.”

Waqanisau expects tough competition throughout the seven sports that will be played.

Boxing will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; cricket will take place on Tuesday; netball will be held on Friday; and on Saturday there will be touch rugby, rugby league, development and over-40 rugby, and servicewomen’s rugby.

The main game will also be played on Saturday at 3 pm.

You can watch boxing on Thursday, as well as rugby league and the main game live on FBC Sports.