Call for taxi permit reform

Out-based taxis and illegal operators in Labasa have made a submission to the Land Transport Authority on the urgency of reviewing the taxi permit process and operation to better serve the public.

This is in support of the issue of when taxi drivers reject short runs and fail to operate during peak hours from their taxi-based ranks.

Which has allowed illegal operators and out-based taxis to step in and assist in transporting members of the public.

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

A part-time night operator, Joseph Jacob, says LTA should issue written approval for illegal operators since they have been assisting in providing transportation services.

“If we illegal operators could be given recognition of paper because most of the time we have been stopped by LTA. They are refusing the job. And I have already given my number.”

In response, the Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, has reiterated that the issue raised is a stern warning to taxi permit holders to perform their duties in serving the public better, which is also part of the consultation review.

Rokosawa says this will be also considered during the analysis when PSV holders’ permit expires for current holders.

“Permit holders will need to uphold the functions of the LTA, which is to ensure that every general public out there has access to general public services transportation. As we have elaborated earlier, by 2027, all our existing PSV holders will come to expire.”

Meanwhile, the public consultation of the review of the taxi permit process operations continues in Lautoka tomorrow.