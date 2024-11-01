Test match helps side identify weaknesses

[Source: Supplied]

Following a test match with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side in Nadi yesterday, Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says their side had learned a handful of lessons from the match.

Kolinisau’s men went up against the Drua side at their headquarters in Nadi, where they played a handful of seven-a-side matches.

Kolinisau says the match revealed that his side still needed a lot of improvement in their breakdown and rucks.

Article continues after advertisement

“We knew the Drua was going to give us the challenge at the breakdown, and cleanouts were going to be strong, so I needed to test the boys out. So I’m happy with that, and I’m thankful to them for inviting us to come over.”

He says more matches like these should be held between teams of different rugby codes, to help the national sides prepare for their international competitions

Meanwhile, the Drua is expected to meet the Fiji Men’s 7s side in another test match in Nadi next week.