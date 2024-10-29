Clay diya's in demand as Diwali approaches

Clay diyas are essential items on the shopping list of Hindus in the lead-up to Diwali, symbolizing hope and goodness.

During the festival, diyas and candles are lit with the belief that light will always triumph over darkness, and goodness will ultimately prevail over evil.

Nainesh Enterprise owner, Nainesh Rathod says they are offering not only traditional clay diyas but also a variety of decorative options to enhance the celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The varieties of diya, this is for Diwali special, it’s painted and clay diya so they can put it outside on the compound or beside the gate, they can put it and light it.”

As the Diwali celebration begins this Wednesday, customers have been out finalizing their shopping, excited by the diverse choices available.