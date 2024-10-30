$29m court complex opened

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today opened the new $29 million state-of-the-art Ba Court complex. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today opened the new $29 million state-of-the-art Ba Court complex.

Rabuka says that as part of efforts to foster a peaceful and prosperous Fiji, the Coalition Government is committed to upholding fundamental human rights and individual freedoms.

He shared that the Government is also committed to enhancing respect for the rule of law and ensuring meaningful access to justice for all.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka also commended the visionary leadership of the Acting Chief Justice, Salesi Temo for the establishment of a High Court in the facility as this means litigants will not have to travel to Lautoka for High Court matters.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

With the new facility, the new Ba High Court will now preside on appeals for the Central Agricultural Tribunal, Civil, Criminal Matters and Family Court appeals.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The facility will not just service the Ba province but also the people of Ra, Tavua, Bukuya, Magodro and Nadarivatu.

Rabuka acknowledged the judiciary for the progressive improvements being made in carrying out its constitutional mandate and in delivering justice for our people.