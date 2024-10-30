Teri Garr, ‘Tootsie’ star, dies

[Source: CNN News]

Teri Garr, an Oscar-nominated actress known for her work in films like “Young Frankenstein,” “Tootsie” and “Mr. Mom,” has died, according to her manager.

She was 79.

Garr died Tuesday in Los Angeles, more than twenty years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, her manager Marc Gurvitz told CNN.

She first shared her diagnosis publicly in a 2002 interview with CNN in an effort to raise awareness for others living with MS.

The daughter of a Broadway performer and a Rockette, Garr studied dance growing up and began auditioning soon after she graduated from high school in Los Angeles. Her earliest credits include dancing and appearing as an extra in films like Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.”

“I finally asked myself, Why am I not in the front?” Garr later reflected. “I didn’t study all those years to be in the back and get no money.”

The 1970s proved to be a prolific time for Garr, who appeared on several episodes of the sketch comedy series “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” “The New Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Odd Couple” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” among many others.