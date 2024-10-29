Stroke poses a major worry

Fiji faces significant stroke-related health challenges, with stroke ranking as the third leading cause of death, following diabetes and ischemic heart disease, according to data from the World Health Organization.

While officiating during the World Stroke Day program at the Suva Market, Acting Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana stresses that non-communicable disease particularly diabetes is the most contributing factors to stroke in Fiji affecting one in three Fijians.

She says that WHO reports 38% of Fijians aged 30 are at risk of dying before the age of 70 from NCDs if prevention efforts are not strengthened.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Cikamatana has commended Counterstroke Fiji for the support provided to stroke survivors in their rehabilitation.

Counterstroke Fiji has been working to build a support system for survivors and their families through their weekly “Talkshop” program that offers stroke survivors a chance to connect and receive support.

Stroke survivor Vilimaina Moqolaki shares her experience with stroke and thanking Counter Stroke Fiji for the support provided in her recovery.

Counter stroke Fiji is advocating for a healthier Fiji utilizing our home grown food and a a way of combating stroke in Fiji.