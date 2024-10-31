Byrne confident as team gear up for Scotland test

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne is backing his squad of primarily Fijian Drua players as they prepare to face Scotland in their northern hemisphere tour opener this weekend.

With most Europe-based players unavailable for selection, Byrne is placing his trust in the local talent that has shown impressive progress throughout the season.

Many of these Drua players have gained valuable experience this year, including at the Pacific Nations Cup and against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been a big year for those young Drua players that might not have ever thought they’d be putting on a Flying Fijians jersey this year. Every time they’ve done that, they’ve stepped up, done us proud, and played extremely well.”

Byrne emphasized that these players are bringing their best attitudes and focus to the team, preparing with a level of intensity and pride he’s rarely seen.

Having coached some of them train for years, Byrne believes this squad not only represents the future of Fijian rugby but is ready to make their mark in the Flying Fijians jersey.