25 breast cancer cases recorded in Labasa

The Labasa Divisional Hospital has recorded a total of 25 cases of breast cancer this year to date.

This is apart from the 418 breast cancer cases recorded from 2009 to 2023.

Hospital pathologist, Doctor Rosalind Bolevakarau, of the 418 cases recorded, 415 were females, while three were males.

She says that one of the factors contributing to treatment delays in the past was waiting for test results, which are now readily available in Labasa.

“So all our tissues were sent to CWM for processing and cutting, and they would send it back to us for a report, and we would send it back for them for validation. This was impacting patients.”

Doctor Bolevakarua says that breast cancer was also affecting health care workers, including nurses and doctors, which raises concerns that more awareness should also be conducted within the hospital.

Today members of the Fiji Medical Association together with staff and survivor held a Pinktober morning tea at the Labasa hospital in support of breast cancer awareness.

Meanwhile, breast cancer remains the leading cancer killer in Fiji, with 865 deaths in 2022.