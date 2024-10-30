SCGC acknowledges final cane payment

The Sugar Cane Growers Council acknowledges the government’s kind gesture of topping up the final cane payment with $1.43, which adds to $2.57, for $4.00 per tonne of cane.

CEO Vimal Dutt says they indeed appreciate the contribution, especially with the

Diwali celebrations ahead.

Dutt says certainly, this brings more joy and happiness to the growers’ families in building a resilient farming community.

He states the cane production this season has not been as promising as expected, due to reasons associated with climatic conditions, and less rainfall received.

However, Dutt stresses that despite all adversities, growers are committed to maintaining productivity, aided by support from government grants that reach the growers directly.

He also says exclusively, that in this payment all deductibles would be waived, meaning growers shall receive the net cane proceeds today.

While both the sugar mill in Viti Levu is closed for the season, cane crushing in the Labasa mill

will cease on 06th November 2024.