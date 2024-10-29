Prasad participates in high-level roundtable

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad participated in the Pacific Island High-Level Roundtable that was presided over by the International Monetary Fund.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director responsible for the Asia Pacific region, Bo Li, were also part of the roundtable.

Prasad was among the many Pacific Ministers who shared their experiences in progressing reforms and financing with the IMF.

Article continues after advertisement

While doing so, they also raised critical challenges from escalating natural disasters, economic shocks, and the lack of access to climate financing.

The DPM, in his remarks at the roundtable discussions, emphasized the IMF’s critical role in advocating for increased climate financing and stressed that the quantum of finance available for the Pacific is a fraction of the needs they face.