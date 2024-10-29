News

Prasad participates in high-level roundtable

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 29, 2024 5:10 am

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad participated in the Pacific Island High-Level Roundtable that was presided over by the International Monetary Fund.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Managing Director responsible for the Asia Pacific region, Bo Li, were also part of the roundtable.

Prasad was among the many Pacific Ministers who shared their experiences in progressing reforms and financing with the IMF.

Article continues after advertisement

While doing so, they also raised critical challenges from escalating natural disasters, economic shocks, and the lack of access to climate financing.

The DPM, in his remarks at the roundtable discussions, emphasized the IMF’s critical role in advocating for increased climate financing and stressed that the quantum of finance available for the Pacific is a fraction of the needs they face.

 

 

Tabuya urges caution amidst connectivity growth

Prasad participates in high-level roundtable

Call for taxi permit reform

Police awaits post-mortem

Passion for learning is vital to address math issue

Fiji faces challenges amid rising technology

USP student petition garners support

Minister emphasizes for teacher competency framework

Mental wellbeing should be prioritized

Police probe death of renowned chef

Our islands are counting on us: Acting PM

Hellbound 2 Review and Ending Explained

South Korean Christians protest against same-sex rights

Naiqama backs Bati at World Cup

Paddling aims for annual event

No drug use at event says promoter

Boxing commission to set up inquiry

Bigg Boss 18: Channel drops new promo; sparks excitement about Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again

Wise Wallabies making no promises for grand slam tour

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan reveals why she did not do the second installment of the franchise: “I was so scared…”

Two sex workers killed in 24 hours, man pleads guilty

Namosi landowners demand consultation

Return corporal punishment: FTA

Fijians to fork out more money for fireworks

Bati grateful to fans for turning up in numbers

Mexico's Sinaloa state reports 14 murders in one day

Hill denies rumors of drug use in boxing event

Adele sobs as she embraces Celine Dion at Vegas show

Bronze finish for the fans; says Catarogo

Prominent chef found dead

Return corporal punishment: FTA

China hacked audio from unnamed Trump campaign adviser

Brazilian soccer fan dies, others injured in ambush

Netflix talent show featuring Liam Payne put on hold

Proactive health and financial support for cancer care

Drug arrests almost on a daily basis

PM spruiks mining pay rise as wage battle emerges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosted parties on big showbiz nights

Contractor raises odor complaints

Rabuka joins high level mission to New Caledonia

Ministry thanks women for screenings in Macuata

Obama backs Harris in Michigan

Herbie dazzles in England’s thrashing of Samoa as match marred by huge all-in brawl

Woman found after nearly two weeks, treated for bite

Albanese defends Qantas upgrade claims

Japan ruling party may lose majority

Sivo sure after Arthur contacted him

Residents plead for relief from ongoing water crisis

Lachlan impressed by Hill

Radrodro urges students to showcase hard work

Kane on target as Bayern rebound to crush Bochum 5-0

Salah secures late draw for Liverpool

FTA expands investment

Bridging the skills gap for workforce success

West Ham stun Man United

Over 200 Fijians heads overseas for work

Government targets inclusion for minority group

Palmer leads Chelsea past Newcastle

Sustainability in recycling and agriculture

Palace edge Spurs for first win of the season

Lomax at the double as Roos book ticket to Cup final

Vosarogo calls for industry-driven growth

Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

Businessman drowns in Yasawa

Sivo seals three-year deal with Leeds

Vunika farmers hope for action on floodgates

Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 people

Sonny Bill Williams impressed with local boxers

Promoting gender equity in the national TVET policy

Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

Jillaroos march into Cup final after Kiwi Ferns shutout

Commonwealth leaders say 'time has come' for discussion on slavery reparations

French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia

Phil Lesh, bassist and founder of Grateful Dead, dies at age 84

Residents in Haiti's capital flee homes as gangs expand control

Johnny Depp honoured with lifetime achievement award

Japan votes in election expected to punish PM Ishiba's coalition

WAF completes repair works

Ministry to review firework license applications

Bati banks on Cook Islands

Combatting cancer together: Kamikamica

Rapper Lil Durk arrested on suspicion of murder for hire

Ministry expands livestock testing

Vosarogo passionate about economic growth

Israeli strikes on Iran kill four soldiers, Iran says

Nick Harkaway steps into his father John le Carré's footsteps with spy thriller ‘Karla’s Choice’

Georgia's ruling party wins pivotal election, early results show, as opposition parties cry foul

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’

Michelle Obama backs Harris in Michigan, where Trump courts Muslim vote

Wati proud despite loss

Judge blocks further sweeps of homeless camp in New Orleans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Cheika has Leicester flying high in English Premiership

Topuria stuns Holloway to retain UFC title

Israeli army leaves north Gaza hospital, detains medics

FTA pushes for salary increase

Ministry grapples with labour migration

Promotion hopes alive for Bati

Community issues delay water supply efforts

Lewandowski double helps Barcelona to stunning 4-0 win at Real Madrid

Ministry to continue addressing milk demand crisis

U.S. Embassy Suva welcomes New Youth Council for 2024-2026

Man City claim top spot with Saints win, Villa up to third despite draw

Two sent off as Bath overpower Sale to go top

Dortmund lose again at Augsburg, Leipzig top Bundesliga

New Zealand clinch historic Test series win in India

Haider hospitalized

Hill overcomes O’Shea

Jennings hat-trick for Bati

Tongotongo too strong for Singh

Haider falls in 9th round

New Zealand run in 10 tries to thrash Japan

Naikore hat-trick, World Cup dream alive

Nawai defends title

Hill thankful for boxing promotion

Three dead after two light planes collide in midair

WAF isolates pipeline for urgent repairs

Labasa celebrates IDC victory in style

LTA and police sign join operations initiative

Ex-child star seeks bail 'to get more than $150 a week'

Tahiti deny Solomon Islands in pulsating conclusion to OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup

Sky is the limit for teachers: Druavesi

RFMF Chief highlights leadership vulnerabilities

Couple locked up over $820 million drug import plan

Catarogo hat-trick for Fiji Beach Soccer

Explosions in Iran as Israel launches air strikes

Ravouvou double for Bristol Bears

Cold Chisel rocks out as Barnes scores another No.1 hit

Student awarded $1.2 million after school gang-bashing

Israel hits back at Iran with military target strikes

PM calls for support to address overfishing

Shum-Cottrell continues family legacy

Support system for families is vital

Nicole Kidman 'hanging in there' after family loss

Kativerata applauds dedication from new players

Derelict vessels removal option highlighted

Soccer tournaments postponed due to wet weather

Former Wallaby Robinson amongst final candidates to take charge of World Rugby

Deadly Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon prompts global condemnation

FBC partners with Project Bula Mai for Style Fiji 2024

Houses under water in Wailoku

Why Lady Gaga's comeback hits the spot

Beyonce's Harris rally tests superstar's political reach

Accused Iranian hackers successfully peddle stolen Trump emails

Bati to come back stronger

Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester

400 Fijian workers abscond from seasonal work programs

Heavy rain triggers flashflood along Suva-Nausori corridor

FTA supports Kuruleca’s reassignment

Baby lions win IDC boys title

Soil health training a priority for officers

Child's body recovered from Rewa river

Community project exhibition in schools

Shami, Kuldeep out of India squad for Australia Tests

Vinicius Jr favourite to win first Ballon d'Or

Historic cane payment ahead of Diwali

Israel strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter kills 17, hospital says

Aamir Khan stars as Kishore Kumar

King Charles III advocates for peace amid global tension

King Charles addresses slavery legacy

Gaza ceasefire talks to resume in coming days

SBW excited to watch boxing in Fiji

Bua girls win IDC

Bulikula skipper set for big dance

Flying Fijians eye strong build-up test matches

USP students undertake petition

Montoya returns to Bulldogs

MSG chair calls for united action against rising security threats

Caregiving industry on the horizon: Kamikamica

Musk calls Eminem 'Diddy Party Guest'

Financial challenges at Father Law Home

Development issues highlighted during CHOGM meet

Venice to double number of days tourists must pay entry fee

Prasad meets COP29 president designate

Twelfth monkey dies in HK zoo amid bacterial outbreak

Spider-Man 4 filming starts summer 2025

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

Villagers urged to reject unauthorized developers

Support sector plays a vital role in cancer fight

Fireworks permits on a case by case basis

HOTEC all about networking

Forces to conduct Sukuna Bowl outreach programs

King Charles drinks kava during ritual in Samoa

USP stands by grievance procedures

Bula Boys move up four places in world rankings

Collaboration to enhance food security and economic growth

Rawaqa is Interim Drua Women's coach

Community project exhibition showcases year 8 students' impact

Luton condemn racist abuse against striker Adebayo

CID returns with thrilling promo

More than 20 dead in Philippine tropical storm

PM among heads of government at opening of CHOGM

Commonwealth nations to discuss slavery reparations, climate change

Ba man charged for alleged scam

World Bank to support primary health care investments

FRCS hosts joint forum for tax and customs agents

Two Bird Flu cases confirmed

Man sues McDonald's over E. coli

Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86

Mourinho sees red as Man Utd draw with Fenerbache, Spurs stay perfect