New recruits feel right at home: Byrne

Saimoni Uluinakauvadra (left) [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne believes the team’s strong sense of family is helping new recruits Saimoni Uluinakauvadra and Ratu Penaia Cakobau settle seamlessly into camp.

Both players, who joined from New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, have quickly found their place among the squad as they prepare for possible debuts in the northern hemisphere tour.

Byrne says that, for these two young players, joining the team has felt less like entering new territory and more like reuniting with old friends.

“It’s a unique situation when new players come in. They’re only new to the squad; they’re not new to the people in the room. They’ve got history with a lot of them, either through schooling, village ties, or playing rugby as kids.”

Byrne shared that the sense of connection in the team is part of what makes the Flying Fijians unique, with players from all backgrounds feeling like they’re stepping into a family.

The Flying Fijians will open their northern hemisphere tour against Scotland at 5.40 am this Sunday at Murrayfield.